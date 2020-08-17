Unlock 3.0 rules for Telangana: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29 issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, as a part of Unlock 3.0, which will come into effect from August 1.

The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

After Centre issued guidelines, the Telangana government issued its own state-specific directions.

Here's what will be allowed:

>> Yoga centres and gyms have been allowed to open from August 5.

>> Malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be operational.

>> Inter-state movement of people and goods.

>> The state government also lifted night curfew across Telangana.

>> Marriage functions are allowed with up to 50 people in attendance while funerals can be carried out with up to 20 people in attendance.

Meanwhile, here's what will continue to remain restricted in the state:

>> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

>> Metro Rail

>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

>> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.