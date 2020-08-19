Unlock 3.0 rules for Tamil Nadu: What is allowed, what is not

Community health workers screen a man for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India's coronavirus death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

As India entered the third phase of Unlock on July 29, restrictions on several activities were eased pan-India except in the containment zones. However, keeping the rising COVID-19 cases in mind, the Tamil Nadu government extended the COVID-19 restrictions till August 31, but with a fresh set of relaxations.

Under the new lockdown guidelines, in Tamil Nadu (except containment zone), listed below are the activities permitted and prohibited.

Here’s what is permitted:

>> On August 17, Tamil Nadu government announced that liquor shops will reopen in Chennai from August 18. Shops will be allowed to serve a maximum of 500 customers per day through token system. Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu had reopened in May but due to high number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai, the state government did not allow it in the capital.

>> Delivery of all e-commerce items will be allowed.

>> Companies can function with 75 percent workforce from the current 50 percent.

>> Hotels can function with 50 percent dining capacity from 6 am to 7 pm without air conditioning.

Parcel service is permitted till 9 pm.

On August 10 one of the major relaxations in the state was put in place. As a part of Unlock 3.0, the state government allowed the reopening of temples and gyms after a long hiatus.

>> In addition, places of worship with annual revenue of less than Rs 10,000 were also allowed to open.

Here’s what is not:

>> Liquor shops in malls and containment zones will continue to stay closed.

>> The present restrictions on rail and air services will continue.

>> Schools, ICDS centers, colleges, educational/training/coaching/ institutions etc.

>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls.

>> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

Besides this, the state government has also made e-Pass compulsory to travel between districts and to other states. This means that for a valid movement, a pass will be required to cross the state border.