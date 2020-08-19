Unlock 3.0 rules for Tamil Nadu: What is allowed, what is not

On August 17, Tamil Nadu government announced that liquor shops will reopen in Chennai from August 18.
As India entered the third phase of Unlock on July 29, restrictions on several activities were eased pan-India except in the containment zones. However, keeping the rising COVID-19 cases in mind, the Tamil Nadu government extended the COVID-19 restrictions till August 31, but with a fresh set of relaxations.
Under the new lockdown guidelines, in Tamil Nadu (except containment zone), listed below are the activities permitted and prohibited.
Here’s what is permitted:
>> On August 17, Tamil Nadu government announced that liquor shops will reopen in Chennai from August 18. Shops will be allowed to serve a maximum of 500 customers per day through token system. Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu had reopened in May but due to high number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai, the state government did not allow it in the capital.
>> Delivery of all e-commerce items will be allowed.
>> Companies can function with 75 percent workforce from the current 50 percent.>> Hotels can function with 50 percent dining capacity from 6 am to 7 pm without air conditioning.
Parcel service is permitted till 9 pm.
On August 10 one of the major relaxations in the state was put in place. As a part of Unlock 3.0, the state government allowed the reopening of temples and gyms after a long hiatus.
>> In addition, places of worship with annual revenue of less than Rs 10,000 were also allowed to open.
Here’s what is not:
>> Liquor shops in malls and containment zones will continue to stay closed.
>> The present restrictions on rail and air services will continue.
>> Schools, ICDS centers, colleges, educational/training/coaching/ institutions etc.
>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls.
>> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.Besides this, the state government has also made e-Pass compulsory to travel between districts and to other states. This means that for a valid movement, a pass will be required to cross the state border.