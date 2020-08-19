Unlock 3.0 rules for Sikkim: What is allowed, what is not

Owing to a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Sikkim government announced a set of revised guidelines to be followed with regard to restrictions on movement and gathering of people, in the state. The fresh order, which has been put in place since August 3 will remain effective in the state till August 31.

Here's what is permitted:

>>Inter and intra-district movement of essential goods, essential services, emergency, security, public health and safety, and medical emergency are allowed.

>>The concerned individual must at all times carry the deployment letter or official ID card.

>>All licensed and stand-alone shops, including vehicle showrooms, barbershops, spas, salons, etc., will be allowed to remain open with 50% of staff strength from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

>>Hotels, restaurants, fast food centers, sweet shops, bakeries to function with 50% capacity, including sitting capacity and will remain open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

>>Gyms and Yoga institute to operate with 50% occupancy from August 5.

>>Marriage related gatherings with a maximum capacity of 50 persons.

>>Funeral or last rites gatherings with 20 people capacity are allowed.

What is prohibited:

>>All educational, training, coaching institution, schools, and colleges.

>>All cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

>>All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic / cultural/ religious functions and other gatherings.

>>Religious congregations except with prior written permission of the DM concerned.

>>Metro Rail.

Sikkim on August 16 recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 1,167, reported PTI. Out of the tally, there are 463 active cases in the state at present.