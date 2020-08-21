Unlock 3.0 rules for Meghalaya: What is allowed, what is not

The Unlock 3.0 guidelines were released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29. Several curbs were lifted by the Centre this time, such as night curfew, restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel, etc, although schools and metro services continue to be shut.

Even as the country is gradually relaxing the curbs that were imposed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, strict restrictions remain in containment zones, where the number of COVID-19 cases being reported continues to be high.

However, states have been given a free hand in deciding the list of activities that will be allowed outside of containment zones and Meghalaya decided to not extend the lockdown in Shillong Urban Agglomeration.

Let us take a look at what has been allowed in Meghalaya:

People do not need special permission or e-passes to move from one district to another as travel restrictions have been lifted.

All places of worship are open to the public in Meghalaya.

All private and commercial establishments are now open and can operate daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

The number of days that stand-alone shops can operate in market areas will soon be increased.

Border trade with Bangladesh through land customs stations has been permitted while strictly adhering to the SOPs issued by the state’s commerce and industry department.

The Meghalaya Government decided to reopen gymnasiums and yoga centres from August 13.

Beauty parlours, salons, and barbershops have been reopened.

Restaurants have been allowed to operate as well.

What has not been allowed in Meghalaya:

The operation of shopping malls and complexes, cinema theatres, gymnasiums, and swimming pools are still prohibited.

Schools, colleges, and all other educational institutes continue to be shut.

No religious congregation has been allowed yet.

The night curfew imposed in the East Khasi Hills district has been extended till August 24. It will be in force from 9 pm till 5 am every day.

Vehicles engaged in emergency services and in the service of state and central government officials will be exempted from the curfew rules, but drivers and their helpers will be screened. The exemption granted to emergency services will not be applicable in containment zones.

Trade activity through border haats or traditional markets remains prohibited.