Unlock 3.0 rules for Kerala: What is allowed, what is not

The Centre on July 28 issued Unlock 3 guidelines with removal of night curfew from August 1 and allow gymnasiums and yoga institutes to function. The Kerala government too is hinting at a calibrated reopening of various sectors.

“KSRTC will resume long-distance services within the state from August 1,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his daily briefing.

As reported by The New India Express, since June 26, KSRTC has been using relay services to connect with neighbouring districts to facilitate long-distance travel. The schedules were arranged in a manner allowing for passengers to get in the nearest district to catch connection buses to further their journeys.

The relay services will run parallel to the long-distance services for at least a week, said an officer with KSRTC.

The state government also withdrew restriction on trawling.

“With the trawling ban coming to an end, controlled fishing in strict adherence to the COVID protocol will be allowed in the state from August 5,” the CM said.

Let us take a look at what is allowed in Kerala under unlock 3.0:

>>Resumption of long-distance KSRTC bus services from August 1

>>Restrictions on movement of individuals at night (night curfew) have been lifted.

>>Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5 as per SOPs.

>>Boats will be allowed to operate, including in containment zones, every alternate day based on their registration numbers.

>>Fish obtained from containment zones can be sold only in those areas and fishermen are not allowed to move out to sell fish.

What is still not allowed in Kerala?

>>Schools/colleges/ coaching institutes until August 31

>>Auctioning of fish will be banned.

>>Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls.

>>Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

As of August 17, Kerala reported 1,725 fresh COVID-19 cases. The total numbers of active and recovered cases are 15,890 and 30,009 respectively.