172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unlock-3-0-rules-for-kerala-what-is-allowed-what-is-not-5721521.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 3.0 rules for Kerala: What is allowed, what is not

Let us take a look at what will be allowed and not allowed in Kerala starting from August 1.

Moneycontrol News

The Centre on July 28 issued Unlock 3 guidelines with removal of night curfew from August 1 and allow gymnasiums and yoga institutes to function. The Kerala government too is hinting at a calibrated reopening of various sectors.

“KSRTC will resume long-distance services within the state from August 1,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his daily briefing.

As reported by The New India Express, since June 26, KSRTC has been using relay services to connect with neighbouring districts to facilitate long-distance travel. The schedules were arranged in a manner allowing for passengers to get in the nearest district to catch connection buses to further their journeys.

Close

The relay services will run parallel to the long-distance services for at least a week, said an officer with KSRTC.

related news

The state government also withdrew restriction on trawling.

“With the trawling ban coming to an end, controlled fishing in strict adherence to the COVID protocol will be allowed in the state from August 5,” the CM said.

Let us take a look at what is allowed in Kerala under unlock 3.0:

>>Resumption of long-distance KSRTC bus services from August 1

>>Restrictions on movement of individuals at night (night curfew) have been lifted.

>>Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5 as per SOPs.

>>Boats will be allowed to operate, including in containment zones, every alternate day based on their registration numbers.

>>Fish obtained from containment zones can be sold only in those areas and fishermen are not allowed to move out to sell fish.

 What is still not allowed in Kerala?

>>Schools/colleges/ coaching institutes until August 31

>>Auctioning of fish will be banned.

>>Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls.

>>Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

As of August 17, Kerala reported 1,725 fresh COVID-19 cases. The total numbers of active and recovered cases are 15,890 and 30,009 respectively.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 05:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Reopening India #unlock 3.0

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.