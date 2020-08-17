Unlock 3.0 rules for Jharkhand: What is allowed, what is not

The Centre issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines earlier this week, easing relaxations further, yet maintaining caution. It also said that the onus to permit/bar certain activities lies on the state governments and that they can make those decisions after proper assessment of the ground situation.

The Jharkhand government on July 30 extended the lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 outside the containment zones till August 31.

An official notification also issued directions to departments concerned for strict implementation of guidelines and state directives on COVID-19.



झारखण्ड में अनलॉक की स्थिति 31 अगस्त 2020 तक यथावत बनी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/xYXDDBcLUa

"... Hereby orders extension of lockdown-related restrictions currently in place in the state of Jharkhand outside the containment zone(s) up to 31.08.2020 due to COVID-19," the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said.

"All economic activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted," it said.

The order also said that health officials will regularly visit those who have been kept under home quarantine in a bid to keep track of their health condition.

Here are the activities allowed in Jharkhand from August 1:

>> All shops will be allowed to remain open.

>> Religious places can remain open.

>> No restriction on movements of those associated with essential services.

>> All restaurants can operate.

What is not allowed in Jharkhand:

>> Gyms and yoga centres will remain shut.

>> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

>> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls will remain shut.

>>Religious functions will not be allowed for upcoming festivals in August.

On August 3, Jharkhand reported 371 new positive cases, which raised the states' tally to 12,559. Three persons succumbed to novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 118. The number of active cases now stood at 7,759 and a total of 4,682 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. The mortality rate is 0.93 percent while the recovery rate is 37.28 percent now, it said.