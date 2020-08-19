Unlock 3.0 rules for Jammu and Kashmir: What is allowed, what is not

The Centre recently issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines, easing relaxations further, yet maintaining caution. It also said that the onus to permit/bar certain activities lies on the state governments and that they can make those decisions after proper assessment of the ground situation.

Hinting at further relaxations, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently said that UT administration is committed to addressing the issues concerning the Industries, besides promoting entrepreneurship and business opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir on August 17 recorded 422 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 28,892, even as six COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours in the Union territory, officials said. The death toll of coronavirus infected persons in the UT has risen to 548 of which 507 were from the valley and 41 from the Jammu region.

There are now 7,048 active cases in the Union territory, while 21,296 patients have recovered from the infection.

Here's what will be allowed:

> Essential activities, including operation of multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national highways, unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes will be permitted.

> Restaurants, including those in hotels, which were earlier permitted to operate for home delivery and take away services, have been allowed dine-in with up to 50 percent capacity, while hotels and hospitality services can now operate with 100 per cent capacity.

> The administration has also permitted the intra-district taxis and maxi-cabs to operate in the entire Union Territory.

> Inter-district public passenger transport vehicles (buses and mini-buses only and not maxi-cabs) can be operated with up to 2/3rd seating capacity for buses and 50 per cent for mini-buses by SRTC only on the routes notified by the Transport Department

Here’s what will continue to remain restricted in the state:

> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed until further notice.

> Social/ political/sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not be permitted to open.

