Unlock 3.0 rules for Himachal Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

The Centre recently issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines, easing relaxations further, yet maintaining caution. It also said that the onus to permit/bar certain activities lies on the state governments and that they can make those decisions after proper assessment of the ground situation.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 18 fresh COVID-19 cases on August 17, taking the total number of infections in the state to 4,175. So far, 18 people have died from the disease in the state, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. Jindal said now there are 1,281 active cases in the state while 2,834 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection.

Here's what will be allowed:

> Essential activities, including operation of multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national highways, unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes will be permitted.

> All kind of examinations, admission/entrance tests conducted by universities, boards, public service commission and other institutions are allowed with social distancing in place.

> > Industrial units and construction activities are allowed.

Here’s what will continue to remain restricted in the state:

> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed until further notice while online or distance learning will continue.

> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not be permitted to open.

> Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural events and other large congregations will not be permitted.