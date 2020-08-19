Unlock 3.0 rules for Haryana: What is allowed, what is not

The Centre recently issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines, easing relaxations further, yet maintaining caution. It also said that the onus to permit/bar certain activities lies on the state governments and that they can make those decisions after proper assessment of the ground situation.

On August 18, Haryana recorded the highest single-day jump of 896 novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 48,936 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 557 with seven more fatalities, the Health Department said.

There are 7,081 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state and number of recoveries rose to 41,298 with 688 more people being discharged, according to the bulletin.

Here's what will be allowed:

> Essential activities, including operation of multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national highways, unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes will be permitted.

> Restaurants are allowed to open with social distancing. Liquor can be served provided the restaurant has valid permission from the Excise Department.

> Barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and spas will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm

> Inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods will be allowed without any restriction.

> Industrial units and construction activities are allowed.

Here’s what will continue to remain restricted in the state:

> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed until further notice while online or distance learning will continue.

> Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not be permitted to open.

> Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural events and other large congregations will not be permitted.