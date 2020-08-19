Unlock 3.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: What is allowed, what is not

Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu’s administration on August 5 extended the lockdown in containment zones till August 31. However, as part of Centre’s ‘Unlock 3.0’ programme, the Union Territory (UT) allowed certain activities in non-containment zones to reopen.

As part of its ‘Unlock 3.0’ rules, the Centre had relaxed its guidelines regarding night curfew which was in place across the country since March. But, the UT administration said that the movement of individuals would remain prohibited between 10.00 pm and 5.00 pm during this period of ‘Unlock’.

Also Read: Unlock 3.0 guidelines | Cinema halls, metro, schools and colleges to remain shut

All shops outside of containment zones in Dadra and Nagar Haveli can remain open between 5.00 am and 10.00 pm.

As of August 17, DNH & DD had recorded 1,878 COVID-19 cases, including 1,431 recoveries and two deaths.

‘Dadra and Nagar Haveli’ and ‘Daman and Diu’ which were separate UTs earlier, were merged in 2019. This change took effect on January 26, 2020. They are now administered as a single entity with its capital in Daman.