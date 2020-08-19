172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|unlock-3-0-rules-for-dadra-and-nagar-haveli-daman-and-diu-what-is-allowed-what-is-not-5718431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 3.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: What is allowed, what is not

As of August 17, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu had recorded 1,878 COVID-19 cases, including 1,431 recoveries and two deaths.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu’s administration on August 5 extended the lockdown in containment zones till August 31. However, as part of Centre’s ‘Unlock 3.0’ programme, the Union Territory (UT) allowed certain activities in non-containment zones to reopen.

As part of its ‘Unlock 3.0’ rules, the Centre had relaxed its guidelines regarding night curfew which was in place across the country since March. But, the UT administration said that the movement of individuals would remain prohibited between 10.00 pm and 5.00 pm during this period of ‘Unlock’.

All shops outside of containment zones in Dadra and Nagar Haveli can remain open between 5.00 am and 10.00 pm.

As of August 17, DNH & DD had recorded 1,878 COVID-19 cases, including 1,431 recoveries and two deaths.

‘Dadra and Nagar Haveli’ and ‘Daman and Diu’ which were separate UTs earlier, were merged in 2019. This change took effect on January 26, 2020. They are now administered as a single entity with its capital in Daman.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 05:07 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.