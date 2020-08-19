Unlock 3.0 rules for Arunachal Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

The Arunachal Pradesh government released updated rules for the next phase of reopening in the state under ‘Unlock 3.0’. These will be in force till August 31, 2020.

As of August 18, Arunachal Pradesh has registered a total of 2,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This figure includes 843 active cases, 1,893 recoveries and a death toll of five.

Activities permitted during Unlock 3 in Arunachal Pradesh:

> Shops, and other business establishments to operate for nine hours from 8 am to 5 pm on all days, except Sunday.

> All government offices outside the containment zones will be allowed to function normally.

> Inter-district movement of people allowed, provided they don't live in containment zones.

> Health facilities and pharmacies allowed to operate without time restrictions

> On the national highway, connecting Banderdewa with Hollongi, shops will be allowed to run their businesses on either side of the road on alternate days

> Movement of public transport from Monday to Saturday, with 50 percent occupancy allowed.

Restrictions during Unlock 3 in Arunachal Pradesh:

> Visitors not allowed at government offices during work hours.

> Anyone found violating norms will be moved to an institutional quarantine centre.

> The returnees will have to undergo RDT-Antigen test at the entry point. If they test negative for the disease, they will be placed under home quarantine for five days, if they test positive will be shifted to a COVID care centre.