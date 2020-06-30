App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unlock 2.0 | UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to study guidelines, make arrangements

On Monday, the Centre issued guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' from Wednesday -- the "phased re-opening" of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- and said educational institutions, Metro rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain shut.

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to study the Centre's guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' beginning July 1, and make arrangements accordingly in the state.

On Monday, the Centre issued guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' from Wednesday -- the "phased re-opening" of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- and said educational institutions, Metro rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain shut.

'Unlock 1', a graded exit from the national lockdown imposed on March 25, is due to end on Tuesday.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

"The guidelines of the Centre should be studied and preparations should be made of accordingly for Unlock 2," Adityanath said during a review meeting with senior officers and ministers at his residence here.

It is important to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19, and people should avoid all unnecessary movement, he said.

"To create awareness among the people, campaigns should be run on radio and TV, besides putting up banners and posters, and distributing handbills etc," the chief minister said.

Adityanath reiterated that testing facilities for COVID-19 and beds in hospitals should be increased, and availability of infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter ensured.

He said a cleanliness campaign should be run on mission mode for vector-borne diseases and COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Reopening India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.