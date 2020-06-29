Unlock 2.0 guidelines released: Here's what is allowed and what is not

The government on June 29 announced guidelines for Unlock 2.0, the second phase of reopening of economic and other activities in the country.

The Home Ministry said the new guidelines will come into effect on July 1. They have been based on feedback received from states and Union Territories and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

>>Religious places

>>Hotels and restaurants

>>Shopping malls

>> Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

>> Night curfew timings are being further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. Further, relaxations in night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes.

>> Training institutions of the central and state governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15.

>> No restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Things that will continue to remain restricted:

>> Metro Rail.

>> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

>> Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations.

>> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31.

Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation, the government said.