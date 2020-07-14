Unlock 2.0 | 50% people ready to resume work with adequate precautions: CNBC TV18 Survey

Over 50 percent people have said they feel comfortable returning to work with adequate precautions, a survey conducted by CNBC TV18 has stated.

According to the Pipslay Consumer Tracker, which has surveyed a little over 10,000 people, 53 percent feel comfortable resuming work with precautions. This trend is more visible ( approx 70 percent) in people falling under the 18 to 35 years age group.

However, a good 33 percent of people are still not comfortable venturing out of home for work even with adequate precautions, possibly due to the consistently rising number of cases and the absence of a vaccine.

When asked if they will take public transport to work, 40 percent of the respondents said they were not comfortable using the regular bus, metro or cab services. Another 22 percent respondents said =they do not plan to commute via public transport anytime soon.

This trend was visible despite government and private transport bodies ensuring regular sanitisation, social distancing and limiting the number of passengers per trip.

With regards to visiting public places like markets, gyms and salons, a large number of people – nearly 75 percent respondents – said they are still apprehensive about mingling in crowded spaces.

However, the remaining 25 percent said they will hit the gym or salon as soon as it opens. This trend was prominent among men (64 percent male respondents were keen) and those in the age group of 18-25 years.

Another trend which emerged was respondents belonging to eastern states (12 percent) were least interested in venturing out immediately, while those in the southern states (40 percent) were the most keen.

While many have still not resumed their day-to-day activities, but a good 45 percent of people have already started socialising with family and friends, or would be comfortable doing so in a month or so.

However, over 40 percent respondents said they will continue to remain cautious and have no intention of mingling with family and friends anytime soon.

As lockdown restrictions have gradually begun to ease with the government opening economic activity, 27 percent of the respondents said they have already started ordering take-outs/home deliveries, with 18 to 25-year-olds (40 percent) leading the trend. Among regions, South India continues to lead, followed by the North.

But, in what may be seen as bad news by the restaurant industry, over 53 percent of people are still not comfortable eating outside food for another two months at least.