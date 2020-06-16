Unlock 1: Why states have been divided into two groups for PM Modi's meeting with chief ministers

Amid an unabated rise in coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers on ways to check the spread of the virus as India exits the lockdown.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with the chief ministers will be held on two days -- June 16 and 17.

On June 16, Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers, Lt Governors and administrators of 21 states and Union territories including Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, the northeastern states and some UTs.

The Prime Minister will interact with chief ministers of 15 states and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on June 17, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh among others.

The two-day virtual meet comes against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

But what is the basis of this division of states?

The interaction on June 16 will include Chief Ministers of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim.

On June 17, the PM will hold talks with the Chief Ministers of 15 states including Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. These 15 states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha.

From the list, it can be seen that in the first set of states and UTs, those are included which are not severely impacted by COVID-19, while in the second set of states and UTs, those have been taken which are gravely impacted by the deadly disease.

In India, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of cases at 1,10,744 followed by Tamil Nadu at 46,504, Delhi at 42,829, Gujarat at 24,055, Uttar Pradesh at 13,615, Rajasthan at 12,981 and West Bengal at 11,494, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning. All these states fall in the second set of meeting.

This would be the Prime Minister's sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on May 11.

Ahead of his meeting with chief ministers, the Prime Minister had on June 13 reviewed the steps being taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in areas with high case load and the road map for effective management of the situation.

PM Modi had suggested that the Home Minister and the Health Minister convene an emergency meeting with the Delhi Lt Governor and chief minister and other officials to plan a "coordinated and comprehensive response" to handle the challenge posed by rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

