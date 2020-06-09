Unlock 1.0: Shops in Mumbai now allowed to remain open for full working hours

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised its ‘Unlock 1.0’ guidelines. As per the new guidelines, shops will be allowed to stay open for the full working hours for six days in a week.

However, shops will remain closed on Sundays.

Earlier, shops were allowed to stay open till 5 pm only.

Economic activities are further being allowed to reopen from June 8 across the country as part of Centre’s ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.

However, the state governments also have a say in easing of lockdown restrictions. Establishments will be allowed to open only outside containment zones.

All standalone shops, markets and market areas have already been allowed to reopen across the state of Maharashtra.

Outdoor physical activities such as exercise, running and jogging have also been permitted. No activities will be permitted in indoor portions or in any indoor stadium.

Shooting of films and movies has also been allowed with certain restrictions in the state.