Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

The Centre has extended lockdown 5.0 until June 30 and stated that Unlock 1.0 will be undertaken in phases. Particulars of the easing have been left up to the states, especially in containment zones. Unlock 1.0 in Punjab will also be as per the state's assessment of the risk of relaxation in norms.

Here's a list of what is allowed and what is not:

> From June 8, restaurants allowed to open for takeaway and home delivery services until further orders. Home delivery may be allowed until 8 pm.

> Places of worship and religious places opened for public from June 8 between 5 am to 8 pm with no more than 20 individuals observing social distancing at all times. No food, water or prasad to be distributed; no langar.

> Shopping Malls to open from June 8. Entry to be token based and all entering malls to download COVA app (in case of a family a single member is permitted); loitering not allowed. Minimum 6 feet distance to be maintained between customers

> Mall management shall be responsible for adherence of capacity no more than 50 percent at any given time. Shops to have social distancing markers, lifts to be shut (except for differently-abled or medical emergencies), social distancing on escalators, employees to have regular health checks, food courts to be shut except for delivery services.

> Night curfew between 9 pm to 5 am for all individuals.

> Vulnerable to be protected – those above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidity, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years advised to stay at home except for essential requirements and for health purposes.

> For hotels and hospitality services, only rooms for guests allowed from June 8, while restaurants and food within premises to remain shut. Guests to be under night curfew, movement allowed only between 5 am to 9 pm as per travel requirement (train, flight tickets to be used as curfew pass).

> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places are prohibited.

> Social/political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations are prohibited

> Spitting in public places is prohibited. Consumption of liquor, pan, gutka, tobacco etc in public places is prohibited. However, there will be no restriction on their sale.

> For marriages, no more than 50 guests allowed; for funerals no more than 20 allowed.

> Inter-State movement by trains is allowed subject to the condition that the inward passengers follow Health Ministry guidelines. Passengers to download COVA app and to be home quarantined for 14 days.

> Domestic flights allowed subject to Health Ministry SOPs. Passengers to download COVA app and to be home quarantined for 14 days.

> Inter and intra-state movement of buses allowed with mutual consent of other state and compliance to Punjab Transport Department SOPs

> Inter-state passenger vehicles allowed against self-generated e-pass, intra-state passenger movement allowed without restriction.

> Bicycles, rickshaws, two-wheelers, four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws allowed in compliance to Punjab Transport Department SOPs

> No e-pass requirement for shopping, offices or work place activities

> No restriction on inter-state movement of goods

> No restriction on social visits or essential tasks, in compliance to Health Department SOPs

> Shops in main bazaars to function between 7 am to 7 pm, liquor shops between 8 am to 8 pm – subject to district authority discretion

> Barber shops, hair-cut saloons, beauty parlours and Spas allowed in compliance to Health Department SOPs

> Sports complexes and stadia allowed in compliance to Health Department SOPs

> All categories of industries are allowed to operate in both rural and urban areas

> Construction activities: are allowed without any restriction in both the Urban and rural areas.

> Agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry, veterinary services are allowed without any restriction

> E-commerce permitted for all goods

> Central Government and Private Offices allowed to open as per required strength without any restrictions except that compliance of social distancing and wearing of masks at all times. However, required to form smaller teams and adjust timings.

> All the Punjab government offices would remain open as per required strength. But heads to ensure adequate space for maintaining social-distancing norms and provide rotational attendance if required.

> Social distancing of 6 feet to be maintained; wearing of masks by all persons in public places, including work places etc. will be mandatory and must be strictly observed and enforced.

> Any violation of these guidelines and lockdown measures shall be punishable under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster management Act. 2005 besides legal action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).