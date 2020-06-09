Unlock 1.0 rules in Odisha | What is allowed, what is not

Odisha began staggered lifting of the lockdown on June 8, as part of the unlock 1.0 announced by the government.

Odisha has so far reported nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths.

A night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am will be enforced in the state. Restrictions will continue in containment zones till June 30.

Malls, restaurants and places of religious worship will remain closed in the state till June 30.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Here are activities that are permitted:

>> Hotels

>> Interstate bus, train services

>> Interstate movement of vehicles

>> Government and private offices

>> Barbershops and salons

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:

>> Malls, restaurants to be shut till June 30

>> Places of religious worship to be closed till June 30

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions to remain closed till July 31

>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, assembly room

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations