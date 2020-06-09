App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules in Odisha | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 in Odisha will not cover many relaxations offered by other states. Malls, restaurants and places of religious worship will remain closed until June 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Odisha began staggered lifting of the lockdown on June 8, as part of the unlock 1.0 announced by the government.

Odisha has so far reported nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths.

A night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am will be enforced in the state. Restrictions will continue in containment zones till June 30.

Close

Malls, restaurants and places of religious worship will remain closed in the state till June 30.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Here are activities that are permitted:

>> Hotels

>> Interstate bus, train services

>> Interstate movement of vehicles

>> Government and private offices

>> Barbershops and salons

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:

>> Malls, restaurants to be shut till June 30

>> Places of religious worship to be closed till June 30

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions to remain closed till July 31

>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, assembly room

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Odisha #Reopening India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.