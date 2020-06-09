Unlock 1.0 rules in Haryana | What is allowed, what is not

Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its socio-economic impact on India and the world

Haryana began gradual lifting of the lockdown on June 8, as several states started easing restrictions.

Haryana has so far reported over 4,800 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 40 deaths.

The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, as advised by the Centre, will be applicable. Only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.

Malls and religious places will not reopen in Gurugram and Faridabad due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Here are activities that are permitted:

>> Malls, restaurants and hotels (except in Gurugram and Faridabad). Restaurants to operate at 50 percent seating capacity.

>> Places of religious worship (except in Gurugram and Faridabad)

>> Interstate movement of people and goods

>> Private and government offices at full strength (reopened in May)

>> Barbershops and salons (reopened in May)

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, assembly room

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations