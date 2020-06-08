Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttarakhand: What is allowed, what is not

As India begins the gradual lifting of the lockdown, the Uttarakhand government has issued guidelines for malls, restaurants and places of religious worship.

Bars, malls, restaurants, hotels homestays and places of religious worship in containment zones and in the Dehradun Municipal Corporation (DMC) will remain closed until further notice.

Uttarakhand has so far recorded 1,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

Guidelines for malls and restaurants

Restaurants and malls in the state will be permitted to open from 7 am to 7 pm, the guidelines said. Restaurants will have to maintain a record of the customers and waiters at each table.

Malls are required to make arrangements to ensure that only 50 percent of the shops are open on a particular day.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Guidelines for hotels and homestays

Hotels and homestays will not be allowed to take booking of individuals from 19 cities that have a high number of COVID-19 infections.

Travellers from other cities will have to make a booking for a minimum of seven days. Visitors will not be permitted to visit public premises or tourist attractions, and will have to sign an undertaking to that effect.

Guidelines for places of religious worship

Places of religious worship will be allowed to reopen from 7 am to 7 pm. The guidelines mandate advance publicity of safety measures and protocols.

The Char Dham Devasthanam Board may decide to reopen and put the required restrictions in place.



Uttarakhand Govt releases guidelines for opening of religious places/places of worship with effect from tomorrow - religious places/places of worship allowed to open b/w 7 am & 7pm outside containment zones, pilgrims from places outside the state not allowed till further orders. pic.twitter.com/9Q13N8JU8w

— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Pilgrims from outside the state will not be permitted, the guidelines said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy