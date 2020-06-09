Unlock 1.0 rules for Tripura: What is allowed, what is not

Many religious places, hotels and restaurants reopened in Tripura on June 8 as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Tripura increased to 841 as 38 more people tested positive for the infection on June 9. All the 38 people who tested positive for COVID-19 had recently returned from Chennai and all of them were from Sipahijala district.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, restaurants and hotels in state capital Agartala resumed business with the guidelines in place.

The 519-year-old Tripureswari temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, was also opened for devotees after nearly two-and-half-months. The local administration has allowed devotees to enter the temple premises and offer prayers between 9 am and 5 pm, according to head priest Pandit Chandan Chakraborty.

Jamiat-e Ulama Hind state president Mufti Taibur Rahman said there was no limit on the number of people who could offer namaaz inside a mosque at a time but they have to wear masks and maintain social distancing while praying.

Bishop Lumen Monterio of the Catholic Diocese in Tripura said the Catholic churches will remain closed till further orders.

Earlier, Tripura revised evening curfew guidelines from 7 pm till 5 am to 9 pm to 5 am from June 1.

The state government has also postponed all board examinations, which were scheduled to start from June 5.

