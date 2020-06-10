App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules for Telangana | What is allowed, what is not

The night curfew of 9 pm to 5 am, as advised by the Centre, will continue in Telangana. Only essential activities are permitted in containment zones

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Telangana began gradual lifting of the lockdown, as restrictions are eased throughout the country in a phase called "Unlock 1".

Telangana has so far recorded 3,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 139 deaths.

The night curfew of 9 pm to 5 am, as advised by the Centre, will continue. Only essential activities are permitted in containment zones.

Close

Here are activities that are permitted:

related news

>> Malls, restaurants and hotels

>> All shops (except pharmacies) to remain  open till 8 pm only

>> Private and government offices at 100 percent strength (reopened from May)

>> Places of religious worship

>> Taxis, rickshaws

>> Interstate movement of people

>> Shooting of films and TV shows

>> Barbershops and salons (reopened from May)

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, gaming centres in malls,

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations

>> Metro rail services

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Telangana

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In Pics | These 10 US billionaires raked in gains even during the coronavirus pandemic

In Pics | These 10 US billionaires raked in gains even during the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | In a first, COVID-19 recoveries in India overtake active cases

Coronavirus pandemic | In a first, COVID-19 recoveries in India overtake active cases

Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study

Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: Study

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.