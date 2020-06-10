Unlock 1.0 rules for Telangana | What is allowed, what is not

The night curfew of 9 pm to 5 am, as advised by the Centre, will continue in Telangana. Only essential activities are permitted in containment zones
Telangana began gradual lifting of the lockdown, as restrictions are eased throughout the country in a phase called "Unlock 1".
Telangana has so far recorded 3,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 139 deaths.
Here are activities that are permitted:
>> Malls, restaurants and hotels
>> All shops (except pharmacies) to remain open till 8 pm only
>> Private and government offices at 100 percent strength (reopened from May)
>> Places of religious worship
>> Taxis, rickshaws
>> Interstate movement of people
>> Shooting of films and TV shows
>> Barbershops and salons (reopened from May)
Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:
>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions
>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, gaming centres in malls,
>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations>> Metro rail services