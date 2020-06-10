Unlock 1.0 rules for Telangana | What is allowed, what is not

Telangana began gradual lifting of the lockdown, as restrictions are eased throughout the country in a phase called "Unlock 1".

Telangana has so far recorded 3,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 139 deaths.

The night curfew of 9 pm to 5 am, as advised by the Centre, will continue. Only essential activities are permitted in containment zones.

Here are activities that are permitted:

>> Malls, restaurants and hotels

>> All shops (except pharmacies) to remain open till 8 pm only

>> Private and government offices at 100 percent strength (reopened from May)

>> Places of religious worship

>> Taxis, rickshaws

>> Interstate movement of people

>> Shooting of films and TV shows

>> Barbershops and salons (reopened from May)

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pool, amusement park, theatre, bar and auditorium, gaming centres in malls,

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations

>> Metro rail services