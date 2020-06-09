App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules for Sikkim: What is allowed, what is not

While Sikkim is one of the least-affected states in the country with just seven COVID-19 cases reported so far, it has decided to take a cautious approach.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Economic activities were allowed to reopen further from June 8 across the country as part of Centre’s ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.

However, the state governments can also decide on easing of lockdown restrictions. Establishments will be allowed to open only outside containment zones.

While Sikkim is one of the least-affected states in the country, it has decided to take a cautious approach.

The state has so far reported only seven COVID-19 cases. However, as these cases were registered only recently, all seven remain active.

Malls, restaurants and religious places in many states reopened from June 8 after over two months.

It is to be noted that separate guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for all establishments that have been allowed to reopen. They will have to follow social distancing norms and take all necessary precautions.

Hotels, restaurants to remain closed

However, the Sikkim government had announced on May 31 that it will prohibit hotels and restaurants from resuming operations.

Earlier, during ‘Lockdown 4.0’, Sikkim government had allowed all licensed stand-alone shops, except those inside shopping complexes, to open from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm with 50 percent staff. Restaurants, fast food shops, bakeries and sweet shops had been to provide home delivery, pickup and take away services.

Inter-state movement had been allowed to bring back stranded Sikkimese people.

All educational, training, coaching institutes, cinema halls, shopping malls and complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parts, theatres, bars and auditoriums and all socio-political and other gatherings had remained prohibited according to the state government’s Lockdown 4.0 order.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:46 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Reopening India #Sikkim

