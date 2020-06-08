Unlock 1.0 rules in Rajasthan | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 in Rajasthan will allow all shops, including stalls selling food items to open for business
Unlock 1.0 in Rajasthan will begin from June 8 like the rest of the country. The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, will continue and only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones.
Rajasthan has reported nearly 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 240 deaths.
Here are the activities that will be permitted:
>> Hotels, restaurants, clubs, and malls. Restaurants to have minimum 6 feet distance between tables, and fast-food outlets to have to keep an 8-feet distance between tables
>> All shops, including stalls selling food items
>> Inter-district movement of buses
>> Barbershops and salons (reopened from June 1)
>> Private offices and government offices (reopened from June 1). Workplaces to close at a time that lets employees reach home by 9 pm.
>> Taxis, rickshaws
>> Movement of private vehicles
>> Monuments and tourists places (which reopened on June 1). The monuments will be open from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.
Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:
>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions
>> City buses and metro services
>> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls
>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations.>> Religious places/places of worship for public