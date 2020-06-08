Unlock 1.0 rules in Rajasthan | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 in Rajasthan will begin from June 8 like the rest of the country. The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, will continue and only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones.

Rajasthan has reported nearly 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 240 deaths.

Here are the activities that will be permitted:

>> Hotels, restaurants, clubs, and malls. Restaurants to have minimum 6 feet distance between tables, and fast-food outlets to have to keep an 8-feet distance between tables

>> All shops, including stalls selling food items

>> Inter-district movement of buses

>> Barbershops and salons (reopened from June 1)

>> Private offices and government offices (reopened from June 1). Workplaces to close at a time that lets employees reach home by 9 pm.

>> Taxis, rickshaws

>> Movement of private vehicles

>> Monuments and tourists places (which reopened on June 1). The monuments will be open from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> City buses and metro services

>> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations.

>> Religious places/places of worship for public