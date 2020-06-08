App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules in Rajasthan | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 in Rajasthan will allow all shops, including stalls selling food items to open for business

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Unlock 1.0 in Rajasthan will begin from June 8 like the rest of the country. The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am, in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, will continue and only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones.

Rajasthan has reported nearly 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 240 deaths.

Here are the activities that will be permitted:

Close

>> Hotels, restaurants, clubs, and malls. Restaurants to have minimum 6 feet distance between tables, and fast-food outlets to have to keep an 8-feet distance between tables

related news

>> All shops, including stalls selling food items

>> Inter-district movement of buses

>> Barbershops and salons (reopened from June 1)

>> Private offices and government offices (reopened from June 1). Workplaces to close at a time that lets employees reach home by 9 pm.

>> Taxis, rickshaws

>> Movement of private vehicles

>> Monuments and tourists places (which reopened on June 1). The monuments will be open from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Here are activities that will continue to be restricted:

>> Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions

>> City buses and metro services

>> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls

>> Social, political, sports/ entertainment, academic/ cultural, religious functions and large congregations.

>> Religious places/places of worship for public

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 11:53 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Reopening India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Karnataka: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Karnataka: What is allowed, what is not

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.