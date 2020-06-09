App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules for Jammu and Kashmir: What is allowed, what is not

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has permitted malls, barber shops, hotels and restaurants to reopen as part of the 'Unlock 1.' plan. However, places of worship will remain closed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Economic activities were allowed to reopen further from June 8 across the country as part of Centre’s ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.

However, governments of states and Union Territories (UTs) also have a say in easing of lockdown restrictions. Establishments will be allowed to open only outside containment zones.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has reported 4,285 cases so far. Of these, 2,916 are active cases and 1,324 patients have recovered. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in J&K stands at 45.

Close

Eight districts in Kashmir and one in Jammu remains under ‘red zone’ categorisation. Nine districts — seven in Jammu province and two in Kashmir — are under ‘orange zone’. Two other districts in Jammu region are in the ‘green zone’.

related news

Watch: Business Insight | Here's how states are preparing for Unlock 1.0

What will reopen

The J&K administration has permitted malls, barber shops, hotels and restaurants to reopen. Restaurants have been allowed to reopen only for home delivery and takeaway services.

Private transport has also been allowed outside containment zones. However, individuals will require a pass to use this mode of transportation for inter-state and inter-state movement.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Business establishments and shops had been already allowed to reopen in the Union Territory’s green zones since May 20.

Government and private offices had also started functioning across the UT. However, it is to be noted that separate guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for all establishments that have been allowed to reopen. They will have to follow social distancing norms and take all necessary precautions.

What will remain closed

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that places of worship will remain closed in the Union Territory.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:14 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Reopening India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.