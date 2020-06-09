Unlock 1.0 rules for Jammu and Kashmir: What is allowed, what is not

Economic activities were allowed to reopen further from June 8 across the country as part of Centre’s ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.

However, governments of states and Union Territories (UTs) also have a say in easing of lockdown restrictions. Establishments will be allowed to open only outside containment zones.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has reported 4,285 cases so far. Of these, 2,916 are active cases and 1,324 patients have recovered. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in J&K stands at 45.

Eight districts in Kashmir and one in Jammu remains under ‘red zone’ categorisation. Nine districts — seven in Jammu province and two in Kashmir — are under ‘orange zone’. Two other districts in Jammu region are in the ‘green zone’.

What will reopen

The J&K administration has permitted malls, barber shops, hotels and restaurants to reopen. Restaurants have been allowed to reopen only for home delivery and takeaway services.

Private transport has also been allowed outside containment zones. However, individuals will require a pass to use this mode of transportation for inter-state and inter-state movement.

Business establishments and shops had been already allowed to reopen in the Union Territory’s green zones since May 20.

Government and private offices had also started functioning across the UT. However, it is to be noted that separate guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for all establishments that have been allowed to reopen. They will have to follow social distancing norms and take all necessary precautions.

What will remain closed

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that places of worship will remain closed in the Union Territory.