you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules for Goa: What is allowed, what is not

The state government had earlier allowed sale of liquor at wine shops. However, bars have not been allowed to function.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

As the Centre issued guidelines for a phased exit from the coronavirus-driven lockdown, it left it to the states to prohibit/permit activities as they deem fit for limiting the spread of COVID-19 under Unlock 1.0.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the opening of religious places, restaurants, and hotels from June 8. However, it has left the decision to states when to open schools, colleges, and other educational institutes.

Meanwhile, certain public places such as gymnasiums, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, metro rail, as well international travel remain prohibited across the nation and will be opened in the last phase after assessing the situation.

Here is a list of what will be allowed in Goa and what remains prohibited:

# The Goa government has eased movement of individuals for non-essential services by two hours. From suspending such movement between 7 pm and 5 am, it has now restricted it to between 9 pm and 5 am.

# Restaurants have been allowed to reopen, provided they strictly follow social distancing guidelines.

# Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will continue to remain closed.

# Cinema halls/theatres, swimming pools, casinos, river cruises, and multiplexes will continue to remain closed.

# The ban on consumption of liquor at public places will continue in the state.

# Restrictions on establishments like gymnasiums, sports complexes, auditoriums/community halls, assembly halls and similar places will continue.

# The state government had earlier allowed sale of liquor at wine shops. However, bars have not been allowed to function.

# Even though the Centre has permitted hotels to open, Goa Tourism Minister Menino D'Souza said the state government will take a call after ensuring that hotels are complying with social distancing guidelines.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #Goa #Reopening India

