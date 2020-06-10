App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

While Dadra and Nagar Haveli has reported 22 active cases and zero deaths, Daman and Diu had reported no cases until June 9, after when two cases emerged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

As the Centre issued guidelines for a phased-exit from the coronavirus-driven lockdown, it left it to the states/Union Territories to prohibit/permit activities as they deem fit for limiting the spread of COVID-19 under unlock 1.0.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the opening of religious places, restaurants, and hotels from June 8. However, it has left for the states/UTs to decide when to open schools, colleges, and other educational institutes.

Meanwhile, certain public places such as gymnasiums, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, metro rail, as well international travel remain prohibited across the nation and will be opened in the last phase after assessing the situation.

Read Also: Unlock 1.0 rules in Ladakh | What is allowed, what is not

While Dadra and Nagar Haveli has reported 22 active cases and zero deaths, Daman and Diu had reported no cases until June 9, after when two cases emerged. They have attributed this to strict compliance of lockdown measures.

Here is a list of what will be allowed in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and what remains prohibited:
 # Shops and commercial establishments were closed till June 7, while the administration will collect samples to ensure


Read Also: Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

# Home delivery of essential items such as milk, groceries, vegetables and medicines.

# Home delivery of cattle feed

# Electricians, plumbers and wiremen can be called home for repair work

# Air Conditioner, refrigerator, RO services have been allowed

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #Dadra and Nagar Haveli #Reopening India

