Unlock 1.0 rules for Chhattisgarh | What is allowed, what is not

As the Centre issued guidelines for a phased-exit from the coronavirus-driven lockdown, it left it to the states to prohibit/permit activities as they deem fit for limiting the spread of COVID-19 under unlock 1.0.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the opening of religious places, restaurants, and hotels from June 8. However, it has left for the states to decide when to open schools, colleges, and other educational institutes.

Meanwhile, certain public places such as gymnasiums, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, metro rail, as well international travel remain prohibited across the nation and will be opened in the last phase after assessing the situation.

Here is a list of what will be allowed in Chhattisgarh, and what remains prohibited:

> Inter-state travel without prior permission from the authorities will reportedly remain prohibited.

> Public parks, gardens, places of worship and hotels to open.

> Only outdoor activities in clubs and outdoor games in sports complexes and stadiums will be permitted.

> In restaurants, only takeaway services will be provided.

> Opening of shopping malls will remain prohibited

> In containment zones, only essential services will be allowed. Lockdown will be extended in these zones till June 30, as per the MHA order.

> Plying of commercial autorickshaws and taxis have been allowed across the state, except in containment zones from May 28.