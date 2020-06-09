App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules for Arunachal Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Passes will not be required for intra-district travel, but that is applicable only to those districts which do not share their border with Assam.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

With India gradually beginning to lift lockdown restrictions, the Arunachal Pradesh government has started relaxing certain regulations within the state.

Arunachal Pradesh will see relaxation in the alternate day policy of opening shops/markets along with National Highway 415. However, the state government has said that the ban on issuing inner line permits (ILP) will continue. An ILP gives non-locals and tourists the permission to enter the state.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

A release by the state government said that check gate management will stay, and "intra-district movement via Assam will continue with the Convoy system".

related news

Moreover, passes will not be required for intra-district travel, but that is applicable only to those districts which do not share their border with Assam.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported 57 cases of coronavirus, out of which 56 are active and one person has recovered.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.