Unlock 1.0 rules for Arunachal Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

With India gradually beginning to lift lockdown restrictions, the Arunachal Pradesh government has started relaxing certain regulations within the state.

Arunachal Pradesh will see relaxation in the alternate day policy of opening shops/markets along with National Highway 415. However, the state government has said that the ban on issuing inner line permits (ILP) will continue. An ILP gives non-locals and tourists the permission to enter the state.

A release by the state government said that check gate management will stay, and "intra-district movement via Assam will continue with the Convoy system".

Moreover, passes will not be required for intra-district travel, but that is applicable only to those districts which do not share their border with Assam.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported 57 cases of coronavirus, out of which 56 are active and one person has recovered.