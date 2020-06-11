Unlock 1.0 rules for Andaman and Nicobar islands: What is allowed, what is not

With India gradually beginning to lift lockdown restrictions as a part of its Unlock 1.0 plan, the Andaman and Nicobar administration has started relaxing certain regulations on the islands.

The islands, which had stayed infection-free for a month, recorded fresh cases on June 10. These cases, officials said, were of those who were flying in from Delhi and Chennai.

Of the 572 islands in Andaman and Nicobar, 37 are inhabited.

Here is what are allowed as part of Unlock 1.0:

>> Inter-Island helicopter services have resumed from June 4.

>> Harbour Ferry Services at Port Blair and out-stations were restored on June 3.

>> Domestic passenger flights will also start. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that need to be followed while travelling to the islands.

What will continue to remain restricted:

>> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed. Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations to remain closed.

> > Schools, Colleges, Universities, Coaching Centres and other similar places of gathering shall also remain closed until further orders.

>> No activity will be allowed in containment zones.