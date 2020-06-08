App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 | One-third of Bengal’s COVID-19 cases reported during first week

West Bengal had recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 17. However, the number of cases being reported per day has shot up in the last few weeks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Nearly one-third of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal were reported during the first week of ‘Unlock 1.0’.

‘Unlock 1.0’ is the new nomenclature being used by the Centre for the nationwide lockdown to indicate reopening of economic activities across the country.

According to a report by The Times of India, the state recorded 2,686 COVID-19 cases during the first week of Unlock 1.0. That is about 32.8 percent of the total cases reported in the state till date.

Close

Bengal confirmed 7,738 COVID-19 cases as of 8.00 am on June 7, according to the Union Health Ministry. This number includes 3,119 patients who have recovered and 383 deaths from the disease. As many as 4,236 cases remained active.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The state recorded its first case on March 17. But, the number of cases being reported per day has shot up in the last few weeks.

Reports suggest that the state recorded its fastest increase in 1,000 COVID-19 cases on June 7. However, this number is yet to be corroborated with the Union Health Ministry data.

Watch: Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

The state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that over 1.38 lakh migrant workers were in special quarantine centres. Additionally, 22,695 people were in institutional quarantine facilities. About 1.54 lakh people have been isolated at home.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic


First Published on Jun 8, 2020 09:04 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Reopening India #west bengal

