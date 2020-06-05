App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unlock 1.0 | Ola, Uber resume services in Mumbai

In separate statements, both the companies said riders will be able to access the services as per the rules laid down by the Government of Maharashtra for essential travel and that adequate safety precautions are being taken.

Representative Image
With compliance to "Mission Begin Again" guidelines by the Maharashtra government, Ride hailing apps Uber and Ola on June 5 announced resumption of their services in the financial capital, after more than two months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In separate statements, both the companies said riders will be able to access the services as per the rules laid down by the Government of Maharashtra for essential travel and that adequate safety precautions are being taken.

However, both the companies did not share the driver partners who have gone live.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #mumbai #Ola #Reopening India #Uber

