Unlock 1.0 | Marriage ceremonies resume at Kerala’s Guruvayur temple

The solemnisation of marriages resumed at the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Kerala on June 5 after a gap of over two months. The same was suspended due to the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As many as nine couples tied the knot. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the mandapam was sanitised after each wedding.

Two of the three mandapams at the venue were used alternatively for the marriages.

However, due to the social distancing norms in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ceremonies happened without the usual rush witnessed at the temple.

The report suggests that advance booking for marriages at the temple had begun on June 3 after easing of the lockdown under ‘Unlock 1’ plan was announced.