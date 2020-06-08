App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 | Marriage ceremonies resume at Kerala’s Guruvayur temple

Due to the social distancing norms, the marriage ceremonies are being held without the usual rush witnessed at the Guruvayur temple.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The solemnisation of marriages resumed at the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Kerala on June 5 after a gap of over two months. The same was suspended due to the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As many as nine couples tied the knot. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the mandapam was sanitised after each wedding.

Two of the three mandapams at the venue were used alternatively for the marriages.

Close

However, due to the social distancing norms in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ceremonies happened without the usual rush witnessed at the temple.

related news

The report suggests that advance booking for marriages at the temple had begun on June 3 after easing of the lockdown under ‘Unlock 1’ plan was announced.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 08:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Reopening India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extending RERA deadline for real estate projects “illegal”, homebuyers write to PM Modi

Extending RERA deadline for real estate projects “illegal”, homebuyers write to PM Modi

Didi Chuxing CEO says ride sharing orders recover to pre-pandemic levels

Didi Chuxing CEO says ride sharing orders recover to pre-pandemic levels

Unlock 1.0 | Here are 20 stocks that are likely to benefit the most; worth a look?

Unlock 1.0 | Here are 20 stocks that are likely to benefit the most; worth a look?

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.