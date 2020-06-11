App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unlock 1.0 | Calcutta High Court reopens doors after over two months

The lawyers appeared in white shirts and white collars band as per a new dress code owing to the COVID-19 disease.

PTI

The Calcutta High Court reopened its doors for the physical hearing of cases on Thursday after a gap of over two and half months since normal functioning was stopped owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

A few cases were heard before the division bench presided by Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and other benches with some advocates present, as most lawyers stayed away from attending the court for physical hearing following a decision by the Calcutta High Court Bar Association not to attend proceedings citing safety issues over the pandemic.

The lawyers appeared in white shirts and white collars band as per a new dress code owing to the COVID-19 disease.

Close

Thermal scanners were used at the entry gates for checking body temperature of lawyers, litigants and court staff.

related news

The high court authorities have arranged for state-run buses for transporting its staff to and from the court.

The high court, which has been hearing extremely urgent matters through video conferencing, has, however, allowed the system to continue parallel to physical hearings through a notification issued on Wednesday.

The Bar Association, which took the decision on Sunday not to attend proceedings in courtrooms, had then expressed their willingness to plead matters through video conferencing.

The Bar Association said that in a webinar-cum-general meeting held on Sunday, a large number of advocates expressed fear and apprehension that restarting physical functioning of courts at this juncture would not only endanger the lives of the lawyers, but also affect the professional career of more than 80 per cent of the advocates.

The June 5 notification said that the physical functioning of the Calcutta High Court will be resumed with a fewer number of benches on an experimental basis to ensure regular functioning of courts but with much less footfall in the court arena, both of lawyers and staff.

"Physical courts shall be resumed on a small scale and on an experimental basis from June 11," it said.

In the week beginning June 8, the physical court sittings will be on Thursday and in the next week beginning June 15, the physical courts will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Calcutta High Court #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Reopening India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

Jama Masjid closed until June 30 due to 'critical' COVID-19 situation in Delhi: Shahi Imam

Jama Masjid closed until June 30 due to 'critical' COVID-19 situation in Delhi: Shahi Imam

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.