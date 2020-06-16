Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

As gradual lifting of the lockdown begins, tier-2 cities are witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad and Bharatpur have seen cases more than double between June 3 and June 10, CNN-News18 reported.

While metropolitan cities account for nearly half of all COVID-19 cases in India, infections in tier 2 cities are increasing at a rapid rate, the report said.

In Gurugram, the doubling rate has worsened to seven days after restrictions were eased, as against 36 days in the last week of April, the report said. Gurugram accounts for 46 percent of the cases in Haryana, which has reported more than 7,700 COVID-19 infections so far.

The number of fatalities rose to 25 on June 13, from three in the last week of May, the report added.

Faridabad, too, saw cases more than double to 1,086 on June 13 from 487 on June 3, the report said.

Bharatpur, which has the highest number of cases in Rajasthan, also saw cases double during the 10-day period.

In Assam, Guwahati has recorded more than half of its cases between June 3 and June 13, which may cause the state to reimpose a lockdown. The state has so far recorded over 4,100 cases and eight deaths.

The report cites other cities that saw a surge in the number of cases during the period, such as Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat, and Thane, Aurangabad, Nagpur in Maharashtra.

In India, over 3.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded till date, which includes 9,900 deaths.

