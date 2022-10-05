Unknown caller issues life threats to Mukesh Ambani and family, Mumbai Police opens probe

An unknown caller issued life threats to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family on October 5. The call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57 PM today.

The caller also issued life threats to Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. The offence in this incidence is being registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by Mumbai Police.

ANI quoting Mumbai police also reported that the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital.

Police sources said that the caller will be traced soon.

The Reliance Foundation Hospital received similar threat calls on August 15. According to reports, the individual had made four threatening calls to the hospital’s display number, threatening Mukesh Ambani’s life. A complaint was registered at that time at the DB Marg Police Station and according to officials, one person was arrested from Dahisar.

In February last year, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside ‘Antilia’, the residence of Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai, leading to an ongoing NIA investigation.

In July this year, the Supreme Court had allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for Ambani and his family members in Mumbai, quashing proceedings on a PIL on the matter before the Tripura High Court.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.