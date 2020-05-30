App
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Universities will take call on semester exams after lockdown ends: West Bengal education minister

Chatterjee told reporters he was informed by vice chancellors of several universities that they are already working out the modalities to conduct the final semester exams in consultation with faculty members.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said universities will take the decision on ways of conducting semester exams after the end of the lockdown, and the government will not interfere in their autonomy.

Chatterjee told reporters he was informed by vice chancellors of several universities that they are already working out the modalities to conduct the final semester exams in consultation with faculty members.

"The universities will decide on their own about the day of opening of affiliated colleges, about the ways of conducting final semester exams," he said.

The minister said higher education institutions have been asked to display a humane approach with regard to attendance and internal assessment factors in view of the COVID-19 scenario.

"The vice chancellors are meeting today to discuss about the semester issue and academic calendar. They will deliberate among themselves and inform the higher education department about their recommendations later on," he said.

VCs of different state universities were present at the meeting, West Bengal Vice-Chancellors Council general secretary Subiresh Bhattacharya said.

Chatterjee added that universities suffered damages worth Rs 40 crore due to cyclone 'Amphan'.

He said the state government will actively encourage planting of trees in varsities where green cover was reduced in the fierce storm.

First Published on May 30, 2020 08:16 am

tags #coronavirus #India

