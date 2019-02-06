App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

United Healthcare Services files complaint against Dr Reddy's US arm

The drug firm said it denies any wrongdoing and intends to vigorously defend against these claims.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on February 6 said United Healthcare Services has filed a complaint against its US-based arm and some other entities, alleging a price fixing conspiracy to rig bids and allocate customers with respect to 30 drugs.

The US-based insurance firm United Healthcare Services has filed a complaint against Dr Reddy's Laboratories and 42 other defendants, involving a total of 30 generic drugs, it said in a regulatory firm.

"The complaint alleges violations of Section 1 of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1, and violations of the Minnesota and 29 other States' antitrust laws, Minnesota's and 16 other States' Consumer Protection statutes, and claims of unjust enrichment, seeking injunctive relief, recovery of treble damages, punitive damages, attorney's fees and costs," it added.

The drug firm said it denies any wrongdoing and intends to vigorously defend against these claims.

"We believe that there is no material impact to the company's operations or consolidated results," it added.

Dr Reddy's shares on February 6 ended 1.47 percent down at Rs 2,784.70 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #pharmaceutical

