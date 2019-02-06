United Healthcare Services files complaint against Dr Reddy's US arm

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on February 6 said United Healthcare Services has filed a complaint against its US-based arm and some other entities, alleging a price fixing conspiracy to rig bids and allocate customers with respect to 30 drugs.

"The complaint alleges violations of Section 1 of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1, and violations of the Minnesota and 29 other States' antitrust laws, Minnesota's and 16 other States' Consumer Protection statutes, and claims of unjust enrichment, seeking injunctive relief, recovery of treble damages, punitive damages, attorney's fees and costs," it added.

The drug firm said it denies any wrongdoing and intends to vigorously defend against these claims.

"We believe that there is no material impact to the company's operations or consolidated results," it added.

