App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

United Bank names Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Gems as willful defaulters

According to the public notice, United Bank has declared the company and Choksi as willful defaulters effective June quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run United Bank of India on October 3 issued a public notice declaring Gitanjali Gems and its fugitive owner Mehul Choksi as willful defaulters and sent them notices seeking repayment of Rs 332 crore dues.

Diamantaires Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are the kingpins behind the nation's biggest banking fraud, came to be known as the PNB scam in February 2018.

They have defrauded the state-run bank of over Rs 13,000 crore through the Brady House branch at the tony Horniman Circle area in south Mumbai between 2011 and 2017.

Close

According to the public notice, United Bank has declared the company and Choksi as willful defaulters effective June quarter.

related news

The notice was issued after the company failed to repay the dues despite several notices by it, the bank said.

Besides Choksi, his wife, Priti Choksi, and directors of Gitanjali Gems have also been given notices by the bank. United Bank had sanctioned Rs 331.85 crore in credit limit to Choksi's firm, which was into jewellery manufacturing and export.

The bank had declared the account an NPA in March 2018. Earlier this year, another state-run bank Oriental Bank of Commerce had declared Choksi and Modi as willful defaulters.

In the June quarter, United Bank had reported a net profit of Rs 105 crore as against a net loss of Rs 388.68 crore as it gross NPAs improved to 15.89 percent from 22.73 percent, while net NPA nearly halved to 8.19 percent from 15.17 percent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.