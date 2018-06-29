App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

United Arab Emirates consulate to come up in Hyderabad

The establishment of the consulate would improve cordial relations between the state government and the UAE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Decks were today cleared for setting up a consulate of United Arab Emirates here with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao giving his nod for it after discussions with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A proposal in this regard was discussed when Abdullah met Rao here, a release from the CM's office said tonight. Rao gave his nod to the proposal and asked the state chief secretary to allocate land for construction of the consulate building.

"The Chief Minister felt happy for the proposal of the Sheikh Abdullah for establishing UAE consulate office in Hyderabad," the release said. The establishment of the consulate would improve cordial relations between the state government and the UAE, it said. Rao recalled the cultural ties between Telangana and the UAE and expressed gratitude to the UAE minister for visiting Hyderabad, it said.

The visiting minister appreciated the progress achieved by Telangana in various spheres, the release added. The UAE foreign minister arrived in New Delhi on June 24 on a week-long tour during which he would also visit Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, besides Hyderabad.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 09:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #Hyderabad #India #Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan #World News

