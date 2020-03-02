App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unions defer 3-day bank strike from March 11

The strike had been called by the constituents of the United Forum of Bank Unions, the umbrella body of the trade unions in the banking sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Bank unions have deferred the proposed three-day strike from March 11 after banks raised the wage hike offer to 15 percent from 12.5 percent earlier.

The strike was called by the constituents of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of the trade unions in the banking sector. It represents nine trade unions. However, following 'positive' developments at the bipartite meeting held in Mumbai on February 29, the strike has been deferred, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said in a statement.

As per the AIBEA statement, in the bipartite meeting, which was held between the unions and the Indian Banks Association (IBA), discussions were held in respect of the offer of an increase in pay slip cost to 15 percent, demand for five-day banking among others.

The statement added that IBA has agreed to discuss all other issues raised by the unions.

related news

Bank unions observed a two-day strike from January 31 after talks over wage revision had failed to make headway with the IBA.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 11:49 am

