Union mins from Bihar discuss development works with NITI Aayog officials

Union ministers from Bihar today held a meeting with Niti Aayog officials as part of the Centre's efforts to develop 115 backward districts in the country, 13 of which are in the state.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said they reviewed various development schemes and will meet 'Niti Aayog' officials on March 22 again as there is a view that some schemes should be tweaked to allow more flexibility in their implementation.

At the press conference, Union minister Giriraj Singh attacked regional parties-ruled states of West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala, alleging that there was a lack of cooperation on their part. He claimed that their attitude was a "threat" to the federal structure and democracy.

"The beauty of the federal structure is that the Centre and the states work together for development. What they are doing is a threat to it," he said.

These states have accused the Centre of "interference", saying that the implementation of development projects fell in their remit and it has no right to send central officials and ministers for overseeing such works.

Another Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav said the Centre's idea is to push for maximum development under a minimum period of time and that is why it has pitched for more coordination.

Seen as a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has identified 115 backward districts across the country where it has pushed for a greater focus on various development works related to sectors such as education, health and infrastructure.

It has called them "aspirational" districts with Modi saying that the term backward has negative connotations.