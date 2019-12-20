Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh to address conference on public service delivery

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jitendra Singh will address the valedictory session of a conference on Sunday on improving the public service delivery in Nagpur, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on December 20.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the government of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra State Commission for Right to Public Services is organising the two-day conference.

Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, will address the valedictory session of the regional conference on 'Improving Public Services Delivery - Role of Governments' on December 22, it said.

The regional conference would adopt in the valedictory session the 'Nagpur Resolution: A Holistic Approach for Empowering Citizens', which would seek to bring about significant improvements in the service delivery and further empowerment of the citizens by ensuring timely services are delivered in a transparent manner, beneficial to the citizens, the statement said.

The conference would be attended by nearly 300 officials representing 22 states and union territories and also officials from the state administration.

Discussions would be held in six technical sessions, including those on electronic delivery of public services, creating awareness in society regarding right to public services, centralised public grievances – redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS) and innovative practices regarding delivery of public services.

The conference would be attended by senior officials from the government of India and participating states.

The senior officials attending the regional conference include Secretary to the President of India, Sanjay Kothari, and Additional Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas, among others.