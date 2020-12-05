PlusFinancial Times
Union Ministers, Including Amit Shah And Rajnath Singh, Meet PM Modi Ahead Of Farmer-Govt Meeting

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were also present in the meeting with the prime minister, sources said.

PTI
Dec 5, 2020 / 12:49 PM IST
Ahead of the crucial meeting with protesting farmer organisations, Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate over proposals likely to be made to the agitating groups, sources said on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were also present in the meeting with the prime minister, they said.

Farmers are scheduled to meet Union ministers for fifth-round of talks on the new farm laws this afternoon after the government conveyed its proposals or concessions which it can offer to them, the sources said.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were leading deliberations among Union ministers to resolve the issues raised by the agitating farmers.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Farmers' Protest

Modi’s decision to hold deliberations with Union ministers, who have so far been the face of the Centre’s efforts to end the farmers’ agitation, signifies the importance the prime minister has attached to defuse the crisis, the sources said.

This is the first time that Prime Minister Modi has held a meeting with his ministers over the issue.

The fourth-round of talks between the government and agitating farmer unions on Thursday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws.
PTI
TAGS: #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #Farm Bills #Farm law protest #Farm laws #India #Narendra Modi #Rajnath Singh
first published: Dec 5, 2020 12:49 pm

