you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Minister VK Singh: Most of Galwan Valley under India's control, Chinese intentions are not clear

VK Singh also said that people saying Indian Army was caught unawares are wrong.

Marya Shakil @maryashakil

Union Minister and Former Chief of Staff VK Singh, speaking on India-China border standoff said that most of the Galwan river is in India's control and there should be no doubt in people's mind about this.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, VK Singh said, "Most of the Galwan River is in our control and there should be no doubt in people's mind. What PM said is absolute truth. Everybody who have a doubt has no clue or don't know about the area."

 

Close

Singh also said that people saying Indian Army was caught unawares are wrong. He said, "Indian Army was not caught unawares. Chinese did not have good or clear intentions so Indian Army was on high alert in the area."

"People dealing with the situation on the ground are very capable of resolving the situation and I have immense faith in them," Singh said.

Speaking about the incident, Singh said, that there was commotion on both sides. The incident was pre-meditated by the Chinese. Indian Army requested them to vacate the area but their intentions were not correct. The Chinese delayed going back as agreed.

He added that our soldiers asked the Chinese to go back which is when the scuffle took place and led to the casualties.

Singh maintained that fatalities on the Chinese side as per our people are 43.

You can read the full interview here.

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 09:43 pm

tags #China #India #India China border news

Coronavirus wrap June 20: Highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases, Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug

India's COVID-19 tally nears 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to use tele-ICU facility on pilot basis

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

