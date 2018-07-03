App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Minister Vijay Goel batting for heritage havelis in Old Delhi

On July 5, Goel is organising a march in Chandni Chowk to create more awareness about heritage sites in old Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Old Delhi is synonymous to heritage, and some 44 significant heritage properties in the city are the latest victims of unauthorised construction, according to former Chandni Chowk MP and Union Minister Vijay Goel.

Goel is also the founder of Heritage India Foundation (HIF), a foundation that works for the protection and conservation of heritage and historical inheritance. He mentioned that Kucha Pati Ram area of Sita Ram Bazaar and Ballimaran are the worst-affected neighbourhoods.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the minister further added that the said havelis, including some famous structures of historical significance, are either commercial complexes now or have made way for multi-storeyed residential buildings.

He stressed that “at least 44 havelis have already been destroyed", blaming corrupt corporation officials for the same as "they were unable to prevent these structures and stop illegal constructions." To prove his claims, Goes at Goel at a press conference held at his house pointed out how "a big building has just come up just opposite Town Hall.”

Goel has demanded for immediate action and attention to protect heritage in Chandni Chowk or else in his own words, it would also turn into a ‘concrete slum’. Old Delhi, the Walled city boasts of 783 heritage structures that include 229 historical buildings, officially notified by the state archaeology department.
"I myself complained to the municipal commissioner and the deputy commissioner of the area about illegal construction in havelis but no action was taken," Goel said.


In fact, in April this year, the Delhi High Court referring to the destruction of old Delhi havelis, called it "extremely serious", seeking answers from the municipal corporation and Delhi Police, in response to a petition that highlighted unauthorised construction in heritage structures.

On July 5, Goel is organising a march in Chandni Chowk with the purpose to create more awareness about heritage sites in old Delhi. Several archaeology experts and historians are expected to attend the event.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 06:41 pm

tags #India #Old Delhi #Trending News

