Union minister urges farmers to engage in organic farming

Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh today visited an organic farm at Lawsohtun area of the city and assured all possible help to the farmers.

The minister, who was here on a two-day visit, interacted with members of around 20 families who practice organic farming here and encouraged them to expand their activities in other parts of the state.

The Union agriculture minister also asked the state government officials to extend possible assistance to farmers in this regard and promised to support the promotion of organic farming in the state.

Last evening, Singh reviewed the activities of the departments of agriculture, animal husbandry and allied sectors at Raj Bhawan here.

He instructed the department officials to ensure that schemes meant for the welfare of the farmers are delivered to them on time.

"If the farmers receive their dues on time, the government will be able to achieve the goal of doubling their income by 2022," he said.

The minister also asked the officials to submit utilisation certificate of funds to the Centre on time to avoid delay in the flow of resources.

In response, the state government officials told the minister that the state has provided 40,000 hectares for organic farming, covering all districts of Meghalaya.

The yield from these plots would vie for necessary certification as organic products, they said.

The review meet at the governor's house yesterday was attended by Additional Chief Secretary K N Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary of Agriculture Department, Sampath Kumar and Agriculture secretary M N Nampui among others.