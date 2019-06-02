App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union minister Shripad Yesso Naik likely to appear before court as witness in cheating case against former staffer

The case will be heard before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Panaji, Artikumari Naik.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik is likely to appear before a court here on June 3 as a witness in a cheating case registered against his former staffer.

The case will be heard before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Panaji, Artikumari Naik.

Lawyer Aires Rodrigues, who is representing the complainant Mervin Fernandes in the case, said the minister is expected to appear before the court on June 3.

Close

The minister's former staffer, Vinod Desai, was booked last year under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly demanding Rs 6 lakh from Fernandes under the pretext of providing him a job in the Goa government.

Desai had allegedly taken an advance payment of Rs two lakh from Fernandes.

As Desai failed to keep his promise, Fernandes demanded refund of his money. However, the cheque of Rs one lakh issued by Desai bounced, following which Fernandes approached Old Goa police on September 20, 2018.

In the FIR, Naik was named as one of the five witnesses in the case.

Last month, a Panaji court had issued summons against Naik directing him to depose as a witness in the cheating case.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.