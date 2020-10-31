172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|union-minister-santosh-gangwars-wife-6-family-members-test-positive-for-covid-19-6045161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar's wife, 6 family members test positive for COVID-19

The union labour and employment minister said some officials of his ministry have also tested positive for the virus.

PTI

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Saturday that his wife and six other family members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 71-year-old minister too underwent test for COVID-19 and his report came negative.

Gangwar, who is the parliamentarian from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, told reporters here that his family members had recently gone to Delhi where they contracted the infection.

All of them have been admitted to the ESI Hospital in Faridabad.

The cook of the family has also taken ill and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure, he said.

The union labour and employment minister said some officials of his ministry have also tested positive for the virus.
