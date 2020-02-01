App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reaches out to Shaheen Bagh protesters, says govt 'ready to talk'

Prasad said that the Centre is ready to communicate with the protestors, adding a caveat that it should be in a "structured form".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of the Shaheen Bagh protest
File image of the Shaheen Bagh protest

Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on February 1 said the Narendra Modi-led BJP government "is ready to talk" to those protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

This is perhaps for the first time a Union minister has expressed willingness to communicate with the Shaheen Bagh protestors, who have been staging a sit-in for over 40 days now.

Prasad said that the Centre is ready to communicate with the protestors, adding a caveat that it should be in a "structured form".

Close
He also shared a link of a TV debate in which he participated. In the debate, a person associated with the protest asked the minister why the central government was not trying to communicate with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

related news

Prasad said it was a "good thing" that people were protesting for days but some people were heard saying on television that there would not be dialogue until the CAA was rolled back.

"If you want a government representative to talk, then there should be a structured request from Shaheen Bagh which says all the people there want to talk on the subject," Prasad said.

He made it clear that Shaheen Bagh was not the place to hold talks. "What if someone goes there and is mistreated," he said.

The Shaheen Bagh protest site in southeast Delhi is at the centre stage of BJP's polls campaign.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #India #Ravi Shankar Prasad

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.